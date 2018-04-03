Tesla sees Model 3 production ramping up

Tesla may have fallen short of its Model 3 production goal in the last seven days of March, but the company sees output climbing rapidly through the second quarter.

The company said its first quarter production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Tesla’s shares were climbing in the pre-market session.