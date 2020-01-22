Tesla roars past $100B in market value
Elon Musk's electric carmaker is worth more than Ford and GM combined
Tesla on Wednesday crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford and General Motors.
The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of a production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.
Shares of the company were up 3.7 percent at $567.50 in early trading.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|586.66
|+39.46
|+7.21%
|F
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|9.20
|-0.01
|-0.16%
|GM
|GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
|35.09
|+0.10
|+0.27%