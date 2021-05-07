Tesla rival Lucid Motors to run commercial during Elon Musk's SNL episode

Electric car maker Lucid Motors has a plan to upstage Tesla founder Elon Musk during his highly anticipated appearance as guest host of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

The Tesla rival will run a commercial advertising its Lucid Air electric sedan during the show, the company announced Friday on Twitter. The ad will tout the Lucid Air’s estimated range of more than 500 miles per charge, according to a company spokesperson. The range would surpass the capabilities of Tesla vehicles currently on the market.

"Guess who is making an appearance during #SNL tomorrow? #LucidAir #Firstto500," the company tweeted.

Lucid Motors is expected to make its first deliveries of the Air sedan to customers by later this year. The car’s original launch window of spring 2021 was moved back due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucid is one of several companies vying to challenge Tesla’s dominance of the electric vehicle marketplace. The company has referred to the Lucid Air as the "world’s most powerful and efficient luxury electric sedan," with an ability to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds.

Prices for different models of the Air range from roughly $80,000 for the entry-level version to up to $169,000 for the limited-volume Lucid Air Dream Edition.

Tesla’s value has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, establishing Musk as the third richest person on Earth, according to Forbes. Musk also founded SpaceX and The Boring Company.

Musk’s guest-hosting gig will mark his first appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Miley Cyrus is the musical guest.