Elon Musk may build Tesla’s future with high school graduates

Tesla Inc. is recruiting for its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas and a high school diploma will do just fine.

Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk told his 50 million Twitter followers that Giga Texas is looking to fill more than 10,000 roles through 2022.

Additionally, Tesla’s director of recruiting and workforce development, Chris Reilly, told the Austin Business Journal that the electric car company is considering "recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education.” Musk included the blurb in his tweet.

The company has already created relationships with a handful of schools from Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University, the University of Texas and the Del Valle Independent School District, Reilly told the outlet.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

In July, the electric carmaker picked the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant, employing approximately 5,000 workers. The factory is geared toward the company's Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.

Over a year ago, Musk indicated that skills and knowledge of the field outweigh education when it comes to working for the company. In February 2020, he noted that he didn't even care if someone graduated from high school.

"A PhD is definitely not required. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (latter point is what’s truly hard)," Musk tweeted.

He added: "Don’t care if you even graduated high school."

To entice potential workers in his Wednesday post, Musk touted that the facility is only five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown and sits right on the Colorado River.

His latest hiring push comes just 24 hours after he told his followers to move down to Texas for openings at SpaceX.

"Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so!," Musk tweeted on Tuesday. "SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly."

Musk said on Tuesday that Starbase is expected to grow by several thousand employees over the next two years.

Last year, Musk disclosed that he set down his own roots in Texas after growing increasingly frustrated with California's COVID-19 restrictions and in general with the state's less business-friendly policies.

He also moved there his private foundation, according to a December filing with the Texas secretary of state.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.