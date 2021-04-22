Expand / Collapse search
Tesla raises prices on Model 3 and Model Y again

The cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,000

Its been a very up-and-down year so far for the price on two Tesla models.

The latest move for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y is up, according to the electric transportation website Electrek.

The cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,000.

The Tesla models have seen several price swings in 2021.

Electrek reports Tesla brought down prices on the Model 3 and Model Y in February and again in March..

The price on the Model 3 then rose in late March.

Earlier this month, the automaker again raised prices on the two models.

Tesla is again updating prices with increases across the board.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Model 3 Long Range AWD both received another $500 price increase, bringing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $38,900 from $38,490.

 The price of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD increased to $50,900 from $50,490.