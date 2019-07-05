Tesla’s Q2 delivery numbers were a major step in the right direction: Daniel Ives

Tesla delivered a record 92,000 vehicles during its second quarter, meeting founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk’s promise of beating analysts’ expectations.

Wedbush Managing Director Daniel Ives told FOX Business he is still slightly pessimistic on the company and questions Tesla’s sustainable growth rate for the Model 3 in the second half of the year.

“The street continues to be a glass half-empty view here,” Ives said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Friday. “I view it as a major step in the right direction but still there’s a lot more wood to chop ahead.”

The majority of Tesla’s production for the quarter was for its most affordable vehicle, the Model 3.

Ives said the Model 3 price point doesn’t leave much room for Tesla to meet its long-term profitability goals.

“Model 3, right now, that’s the lynch pin in terms of the growth going forward,” he said.

When asked whether Musk should step down as Tesla’s chief executive, Ives said, “No way. He continues to be…the core DNA of Tesla.”

Tesla shares dropped despite posting record second quarter deliveries.