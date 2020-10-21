Tesla posts record results, ‘next phase of growth’ in focus

Tesla scored a record-setting quarter Wednesday, notching its fifth straight profitable quarter and delivering 139,300 vehicles during the third quarter, a new record for the carmaker.

Continue Reading Below

Tesla's numbers exceeded Wall Street expectations and CEO Elon Musk and his team say they are now "increasingly focused on our next phase of growth."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 422.64 +0.70 +0.17%

Profits jumped 105% from the year-ago period to $0.76 per share, ahead of the $0.57 cent estimate, while total revenues climbed 39% to $8.77 billion, above the $8.36 billion that was expected.

Tesla shares have gained 405% this year.

This is a developing story.