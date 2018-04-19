Tesla probed on occupational safety

article

Tesla is being probed for occupational safety issues after a report that the maker of electric vehicles failed to disclose serious injuries at its San Francisco Bay Area factory.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) confirmed the inspection was underway, two days after website Reveal reported that Tesla underreported injuries at its sites.

The probe began Tuesday, Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza said. The investigation was first reported by Bloomberg.

A Tesla spokesman said Cal-OSHA is required to investigate any claims.

“We have never in the entire history of our company received a violation for inaccurate or incomplete injury record-keeping,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Word of the probe coincided with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that the company would ramp up production at its Freemont, Calif., facility toward a goal of 6,000 cars per week by the end of June.

Advertisement

The injury rate at the Fremont factory, which it took over from General Motors and Toyota Motor, is reportedly half what it was in its final years under the previous owners.

Shares of Tesla are down 3 percent over the past year.

Reuters contributed to this report.