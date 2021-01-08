Tesla drives past Facebook with $800 billion market value

Tesla rolled over Facebook on Friday to become the 5th largest U.S. company for the first time.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 881.50 +65.47 +8.02%

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker’s market value was north of $830 billion midday, compared to Facebook’s $639 billion, as compiled by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 267.66 -1.08 -0.40%

This year alone, in just five trading days, the company has added over $100 billion in market cap, driving its value to an all-time high. The stock has risen for 12 straight trading days, the longest winning streak on record.

It rounds out the top five joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 132.01 +1.09 +0.83% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 219.44 +1.15 +0.53% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,184.52 +22.36 +0.71% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,796.74 +22.40 +1.26%

The Democratic sweep of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs are considered a tailwind for Tesla and others.

“We believe a doubling down on EV tax credits and further consumer incentives and government initiatives around the EV sector will be on the horizon which is a major positive for Tesla, GM, Fisker, and other auto players/EV supply chain” including Quantum Scape wrote Dan Ives of Wedbush.

ELON MUSK UNSEATS JEFF BEZOS AS WORLD'S RICHEST

Tesla’s rising stock catapulted Musk to the title of ‘World’s Richest’ unseating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of over $184 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While Tesla’s red hot gains continue from 2020, they also come as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook faces some scrutiny for the banning of President Trump’s accounts, including Instagram, “indefinitely” following the storming of Capitol Hill.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER FACE PRESSURE FROM BOTH SIDES AFTER TRUMP BAN

Musk, earlier this week, took a swipe at Facebook for its origin, suggesting it played a role in the Capitol Hill riots.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Spokespeople for Musk and Zuckerberg did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the dig.