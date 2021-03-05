Tesla launches social hub to boost policy initiatives

Tesla launched a social hub Friday in a bid to promote dialogue between the brand’s car owners, company enthusiasts, and the electric car maker’s public policy team.

Dubbed “Engage Tesla,” the platform will replace the company’s online forums. A message noted that the forums, which once served as a primary communication platform for Tesla fans, will shift to “read-only” mode starting on March 15.

“Engage Tesla is a new platform for both Tesla's public policy team and Tesla Owner's Clubs,” the website says. “Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what's top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you'll join us in getting involved.”

Engage Tesla went live as a subsection of the company’s website. Initial posts on the platform included a list of upcoming events for Tesla Owners Clubs, a page detailing the Tesla community’s outreach efforts following dangerous winter weather in Texas and information on Tesla’s government lobbying efforts in several locales, including Nebraska and British Columbia.

The platform also includes a comments section where users can submit feedback on what they’d like to see on Engage Tesla. At present, it’s unclear if Tesla users will eventually be able to post their own content in some form.

Tesla shares have surged more than 300% over the last 12 months.