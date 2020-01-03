Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla hits 2019 sales goal, delivered 50% more cars than last year

Associated Press
close
Tesla achieved record levels of production to close 2019 and Apple shares rise as price target increases. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more.video

Tesla delivered more than 367,000 vehicles in 2019

Tesla achieved record levels of production to close 2019 and Apple shares rise as price target increases. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla's global deliveries rose more than 50% last year meaning the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019.

Continue Reading Below

The electric car maker delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.

ELON MUSK'S GRAND PLAN ROCKED BY 3 DEATHS IN SELF-DRIVING TESLA CRASHES

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, previously announced that it expected to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 units worldwide last year.

Shares of Tesla Inc. rose nearly 2% in premarket trading Friday to $437.89. If that trend holds, the company's stock will hit an all time high.

Tesla's new factory in Shanghai, China, produced just under 1,000 cars for sale and has deliveries have started in the world’s largest car market, the company said in a prepared statement. Tesla broke ground on the factory less than a year ago, and expects to produce more than 3,000 vehicles per week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Analysts expect China to play a critical role in Tesla's growth story this year.

The sales increase should bode well for Tesla's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, which will come later in the year.