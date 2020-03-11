Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla exploring locations for Cybertruck factory

The Cybertruck is expected to go into production in late 2021

By FOXBusiness
close
Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discusses his outlook for Apple shares, reservations being made by for Tesla’s new Cybertruck, and why Lyft is a better investment than Uber.video

Tesla Cybertruck will account for 5% of sales: Investor

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discusses his outlook for Apple shares, reservations being made by for Tesla’s new Cybertruck, and why Lyft is a better investment than Uber.

Tesla is looking for real estate to be used to build a new factory.

Continue Reading Below

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced that on Tuesday through a tweet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The goal is to build a new factory to manufacture Tesla's electric pickup truck.

Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated electric pickup truck in November, but the grand reveal didn’t go exactly as planned.

Musk claimed that the Cybertruck, which is made of stainless steel, was bulletproof. The four-door six-seat giant trapezoid-like body sits above massive black wheels and won’t scratch and dent. The windows were also made from armored glass.

ELON MUSK'S TESLA CYBERTRUCK WINDOWS SHATTERED IN DEBUT AFTER 'BULLETPROOF' CLAIMS

But Musk was embarrassed after a little snag. During a demonstration, Tesla’s design lead chucked metal balls at the windows and shattered the glass.

The truck's price starts at $39,900 and is expected to go into production in late 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tesla has said that its Model Y SUV cold be delivered by the end of this month.