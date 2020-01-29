Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Tesla's stock soars as Elon Musk does it again

Another win for Elon Musk and a loss for the shorts

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis explains the earnings report and Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu talks about how the stock becomes the story when earnings spike like this.video

Tesla earnings released

FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis explains the earnings report and Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu talks about how the stock becomes the story when earnings spike like this.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has delivered another blow to his doubters calling "2019 a turning point for Tesla."

Continue Reading Below

The electric car maker posted fourth-quarter revenue of $7.38 billion and net income of $2.14 per share, both topped expectations. Cash on hand rose to $6.3 billion.

"For most of 2019, nearly all orders came from new buyers that did not hold a prior reservation, demonstrating significant reach beyond those who showed early interest. Amazingly, this was accomplished without any spend on advertising" the company stated in its update.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.580.99+14.09+2.49%

Shares spiked in the extended session, if the rally holds into Thursday, shares will open above the $600 level and possibly at a new all-time high, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Tesla, Musk hope to shock skeptics one more time

Looking ahead, deliveries in 2020 should "comfortably exceed 500,000 units" the company noted.

Citron Research founder discusses the impact coronavirus will have on U.S. markets, Tesla’s value as an automotive company, and his outlook for Peloton stock. Video

Short-sellers, those betting shares will decline, have long targeted Tesla and eccentric founder Elon Musk. After the company turned a surprise profit during the third quarter, shares have been on a tear, putting the 52 week gain at 90 percent.

Tesla passes $100B, teeing up big payout for Musk

Ahead of fourth-quarter results, short-sellers were already saddled with $3.94 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, S3 said, adding that those same skeptics saw $2.89 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2019.

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report. 