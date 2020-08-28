Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Tesla, Apple stock splits pave way for more gains

The biggest brands have seen shares rally 33% in the 12 months following a split

close
Dennis Gartman of the University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee on Tesla and Apple stocks, the price of gold and his investing tips ahead of the presidential election. video

Gartman: Tesla stock surge reminds me of dot-com era’s now defunct businesses

Dennis Gartman of the University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee on Tesla and Apple stocks, the price of gold and his investing tips ahead of the presidential election.

Stock splits at Apple and electric-car maker Tesla may spur further gains for both companies by making their shares more affordable -- temporarily at least -- to small investors.

Continue Reading Below

Stock in the iPhone-maker co-founded by Steve Jobs fell to $124.81 following its 4-for-1 split while Tesla’s stock dropped to $442.68 after a 5-for-1 split. Apple shares had previously risen 70% this year while Tesla's jumped 435%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.127.93+3.12+2.50%
TSLATESLA INC.465.30+22.62+5.11%

“It makes absolutely no economic sense that a split should cause a stock to rally, but it almost always does,” Matt Maley, Boston-based chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., told FOX Business. “The general feeling is smaller investors can buy the stock.”

While a stock split doesn’t make a company any “cheaper” overall, since its market capitalization remains the same, it does give retail investors who couldn’t afford shares at previous levels a chance to buy at lower prices.

The discounts don't last long, though: History shows that big-name brands typically see their share price rally soon after a split.

The 10 biggest global brands that have carried out a stock split over the past 60 years have seen their share price rise by an average of 33% over the next 12 months, according to data from London-based social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro.

While this is the first split in Tesla’s 10-year history as a publicly-traded company, Apple shares have split four times before, gaining an average of 10%, according to eToro data.

The Cupertino, California-based firm's shares saw a 58% boost in the 12 months following a February 2005 split but fell 61% in the wake of a June 2000 split, which occurred just before the dot-com bubble burst.

Stock split or not, mega-cap tech stocks look like they are going higher, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Tech stocks are at all-time highs and the strong are getting stronger,” Ives told FOX Business, adding that behemoths such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google and Netflix may rally as much as 25% over the next six to nine months.