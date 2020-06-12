China's Tencent Music reports passive stake in Warner Music

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Friday reported a 5.2 percent passive stake in Class A shares of Warner Music Group Corp, about a week after the world's third-largest recording label's debut on the Nasdaq.

Tencent Music is controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

SALE OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP STAKE TO TENCENT CONSORTIUM CLOSED

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TME TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 12.30 -0.10 -0.81%

The listing by Warner, home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, was the biggest in the United States so far in 2020.

The company in March had delayed its initial public offering, as the COVID-19 pandemic rocked capital markets and slammed the brakes on many listings.

