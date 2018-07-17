Techs tumble as investors weigh recent rally

article

U.S. stocks opened lower, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which is seeing a drag from the likes of Netflix, as the company posted weaker-than-expected subscriber numbers late Monday.

Other tech leaders, including Amazon and Facebook, are also falling in sympathy as investors assess these FAANG stocks, which have been hovering at all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg NFLX NETFLIX INC. 352.64 -47.84 -11.95% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,817.19 -5.30 -0.29% FB FACEBOOK INC. 206.63 -0.60 -0.29% AAPL APPLE INC. 189.80 -1.11 -0.58% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,192.11 -4.40 -0.37%

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined in early trading as investors digest results from Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth, each of which exceeded analysts’ expectations on profit and revenue targets.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25030.09 -34.27 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7780.2153 -25.50 -0.33% SP500 S&P 500 2793.57 -4.86 -0.17%

Goldman also announced David Solomon will become its new CEO, replacing Lloyd Blankfein who is retiring later this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 227.94 -3.50 -1.51% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 249.03 -7.95 -3.09%

Along with earnings, investors will listen in to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 am ET to deliver the first of the Fed’s two-day semiannual monetary policy report to Congress amidst growing concerns of the impact of tariffs on the economy.

“At Powell's testimony today, many will be watching to see what he says about the possibility of a trade war with China, which is weighing on many investors' minds and the Fed, too,” said Jonathan Hoenig, managing member at Capitalistpig.com. “That's one of the main arguments not to raise rates at present.”

In other economic news, the National Association of Home Builders will release July sentiment among U.S. builders at 10am ET and Industrial production data for June rose 0.6% in-line with expectations and rebounding from a drop 0.5% in May.

In commodities, U.S. oil prices are taking a breather after falling more than 4% on Monday, currently sitting around the $67 per barrel level.