Dow rises, big tech retreats as bond yields rise
Financials outperform as the yield curve steepens
The Nasdaq opened sharply lower Friday morning as the 10-year yield neared its highest level of the year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13245.784733
|-152.89
|-1.14%
Powered by
The tech-heavy composite dropped over 1.3%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.44%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3926.94
|-12.40
|-0.31%
Powered by
The early weakness comes as aggressive selling of longer-dated U.S. Treasurys caused the 10-year yield to rise 7 basis points to 1.6%, which would be its highest close since February 2020. The benchmark yield has recently traded as high as 1.63%.
However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw modest gains rising over 100 points or 0.16% led by financials including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|32632.73
|+147.14
|+0.45%
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
|347.42
|+5.50
|+1.61%
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|156.11
|+1.84
|+1.19%
Powered by
Looking at stocks, high-growth companies including mega-cap technology names like Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. were all lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|688.67
|-10.93
|-1.56%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|234.77
|-2.36
|-1.00%
|FB
|FACEBOOK, INC.
|265.83
|-8.05
|-2.94%
Powered by
Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 96% effective against the original version of the virus, according to a U.K. study. However, the vaccine was 86% effective against the U.K. variant and only 55% effective against the South African strand. Shares soared on the developments.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NVAX
|NOVAVAX INC.
|194.75
|+7.12
|+3.79%
Powered by
AstraZeneca plc and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine was suspended in Thailand due to blood clots in some recipients. The vaccine has also been put on hold in eight European countries, including Norway and Denmark.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AZN
|ASTRAZENECA PLC
|48.18
|-0.49
|-1.01%
Powered by
In earnings, Ulta Beauty Inc. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates but issued disappointing full-year guidance amid concern masking and social-distancing orders will remain in place for much of 2021. The company also announced that CEO Mary Dillon will step down in June and be replaced by President Dave Kimbell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ULTA
|ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
|323.73
|-23.77
|-6.84%
Powered by
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 10 cents to $65.92 a barrel and gold slumped $22.20 to $1,700.40 an ounce.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
European markets were lower across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 down 0.75%, Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.14% and France’s CAC 40 easing 0.11%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.2% while China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.47% and 1.73%, respectively.