Dow rises, big tech retreats as bond yields rise

Financials outperform as the yield curve steepens

Big Tech stocks are built for 'long-term mindset': Constellation Research founder

Constellation Research founder Ray Wang on his outlook for technology stocks like Coupang and Roblox.

The Nasdaq opened sharply lower Friday morning as the 10-year yield neared its highest level of the year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13245.784733-152.89-1.14%

The tech-heavy composite dropped over 1.3%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.44%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003926.94-12.40-0.31%

The early weakness comes as aggressive selling of longer-dated U.S. Treasurys caused the 10-year yield to rise 7 basis points to 1.6%, which would be its highest close since February 2020. The benchmark yield has recently traded as high as 1.63%.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw modest gains rising over 100 points or 0.16% led by financials including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES32632.73+147.14+0.45%
GSTHE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.347.42+5.50+1.61%
JPMJPMORGAN CHASE & CO.156.11+1.84+1.19%

Looking at stocks, high-growth companies including mega-cap technology names like Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. were all lower.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA, INC.688.67-10.93-1.56%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.234.77-2.36-1.00%
FBFACEBOOK, INC.265.83-8.05-2.94%

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 96% effective against the original version of the virus, according to a U.K. study. However, the vaccine was 86% effective against the U.K. variant and only 55% effective against the South African strand. Shares soared on the developments.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NVAXNOVAVAX INC.194.75+7.12+3.79%

AstraZeneca plc and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine was suspended in Thailand due to blood clots in some recipients. The vaccine has also been put on hold in eight European countries, including Norway and Denmark.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AZNASTRAZENECA PLC48.18-0.49-1.01%

In earnings, Ulta Beauty Inc. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates but issued disappointing full-year guidance amid concern masking and social-distancing orders will remain in place for much of 2021. The company also announced that CEO Mary Dillon will step down in June and be replaced by President Dave Kimbell.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ULTAULTA BEAUTY, INC.323.73-23.77-6.84%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 10 cents to $65.92 a barrel and gold slumped $22.20 to $1,700.40 an ounce.

European markets were lower across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 down 0.75%, Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.14% and France’s CAC 40 easing 0.11%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.2% while China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.47% and 1.73%, respectively.