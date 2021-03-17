Tech stocks slide as bond yields rise ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday morning as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading up 12 points, or 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were down 0.37% and 1.19%, respectively.

10-Year Yield Rising

The choppy trade comes as the 10-year yield climbed 4 basis points to a 13-month high of 1.66%. Rising bond yields will be in focus as the Fed delivers its second policy decision of the year. Investors will be paying close attention to how the Fed will react to the recent surge in bond yields and market concerns about inflation.

CORONAVIRUS NO LONGER BIGGEST WORRY FOR FUND MANAGERS

The Fed will “move toward the form of selling short-dated Treasurys and purchasing long-dated Treasurys, which would have the impact of flattening the yield curve,” said Sri Kumar, president of Santa Monica, California-based Sri-Kumar Global Strategies. “They will then watch the market and then as it looks like that move is not sufficient they will go to some other explicit form of control.”

Policymakers will also update their economic projections which will be reviewed during Chair Powell's Q&A at 2:30 PM ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 341.63 -4.59 -1.33% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 153.46 -1.85 -1.19%

Looking at stocks, Dow components Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. outperformed as the selloff in the bond market steepened the yield curve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 676.88 -31.06 -4.39% AAPL APPLE, INC. 125.57 +1.58 +1.27% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 279.28 +5.53 +2.02%

Elsewhere, mega-cap technology stocks were pressured as bond yields rose with Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. all lower.

In deals, optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings raised its offer for rival Coherent Inc. to $6.9 billion, consisting of $220 per share in cash and 0.61 Lumentum shares for each share owned. The offer is the latest in a bidding war between Lumentum, MKS Instruments and optical components maker II-VI.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LITE LUMENTUM HOLDINGS 90.17 -0.21 -0.23% COHR COHERENT 248.71 +1.33 +0.54%

Uber Technologies Inc. reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in the U.K. as employees, meaning they will receive the minimum wage, vacation time, and access to a pension plan. The decision comes after the company last month lost a U.K. Supreme Court case last month that gave workers the rights of worker status while allowing them to work flexibly.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 58.85 -1.34 -2.23%

Plug Power Inc. shares were sharply lower after the hydrogen and fuel-cell technology company said it would restate financial statements in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020 due to accounting errors. The changes are not expected to impact Plug's cash position, business operations or economics of commercial arrangements and the company maintained its gross billings targets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PLUG PLUG POWER 42.68 -3.78 -8.14%

And retailer Land's End reported per-share profit of $0.60 beating the $0.56 estimate. Additionally, the company announced plans to expand its relationship with Kohls.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LE LANDS END 35.20 -0.71 -1.98% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 61.12 -1.87 -2.97%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 67 cents to $64.13 per barrel and gold fell $2 to $1,729.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mixed.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 declined 0.19% and Germany’s DAX 30 edged up 0.05%.

Markets were little changed across Asia with China’s Shanghai Composite index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipping 0.03% and 0.02%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.02%.