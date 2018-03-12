Tech gains but industrials slide, leaving indexes mixed

article

Stocks are split Monday as technology companies continue to climb while Boeing and other industrial companies gave back some of the ground they won on Friday. The market is coming off its biggest gain in a month following a monthly jobs report that showed strong hiring and moderate growth in wages.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,784 of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,203. Almost all of that loss came from three industrial stocks: Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies. The Nasdaq composite added 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,593. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,600.

Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were trading higher.

ALL EYES ON TECH: Optical communications company Oclaro surged after it agreed to be bought by optical networking company Lumentum Holdings. The deal values Oclaro at $9.99 a share, or $1.69 billion, and its stock gained $2.19, or 27.9 percent, to $10.04. Lumentum also rose $3.78, or 5.5 percent, to $75.

Late Friday the Wall Street Journal reported that Intel might try to buy rival Broadcom. Broadcom is trying to buy a third chipmaker, Qualcomm, for $117 billion, and the Journal said that if that deal appears to be moving forward, Intel will consider respondes that could include an attempt to buy Broadcom. It could also attempt a smaller deal.

Broadcom jumped $9.09, or 3.6 percent, to $262.87 while Intel fell 86 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $51.33. Qualcomm gave up 2 cents to $63.01.

DOWN INDUSTRIALS: Industrial companies like aerospace and defense firms fell after a big gain on Friday. Boeing shed $9.83, or 2.8 percent, to $344.69 and Lockheed Martin lost $6.38, or 1.9 percent, to $334.11. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar dipped $3.4, or 2.5 percent, to $154.32.

INFLATION INDICATORS: Inflation has been the main concern for investors for the last six weeks, and two more measuring sticks of inflation will be reported this week as the Labor Department discloses data on consumer prices Tuesday and producer prices on Wednesday. Prices paid by consumers jumped in January and so did producer prices, which measure the cost of goods before they reach the consumer.

The Federal Reserve is gradually raising interest rates to keep inflation in check, and it expects to boost rates at least three times this year. JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade, said investors are looking at a lot of data but are really asking one question.

"If you think about the selloffs that we've had, they've all been about 'are we going to get a fourth rate hike or aren't we?'" he said.

Stocks tumbled in early February following the government's monthly jobs report, which showed a surprise spike in hourly wages. Wall Street worried that that might be the start of faster inflation, which would lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more rapidly. Higher rates slow down economic growth. But the February jobs report, which came out on Friday, eased investors' minds, and stocks made their biggest gain in a month.

CHANGE AT THE TOP: Goldman Sachs said David Solomon will become its sole president and chief operating officer, clearing the way for Solomon to become the firm's next CEO. Solomon and Harvey Schwartz had shared both job titles, but the company says Schwartz will retire next month. Last week the Wall Street Journal said CEO Lloyd Blankfein could retire as soon as the end of this year, and that Solomon and Schwartz were the only two candidates to replace him.

Goldman's stock gained $3.18, or 1.2 percent, to $273.95.

DowDuPont slid 95 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $71.29 after the company said CEO Andrew Liveris will depart in July. He ran Dow Chemical for 14 years up through its combination with DuPont last year. Liveris planned to retire by mid-2017, but that was delayed as the company looked for a new head of its materials science business. Jim Fitterling was named to that role while Jeff Fettig will become DowDuPont's new chairman.

DowDuPont ultimately plans to break up into three companies.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude declined 68 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $61.36 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 54 cents to $64.95 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline lost 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.86 a gallon. Natural gas climbed 5 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.87 percent from 2.90 percent.

METALS: Gold dipped $3.20 to $1,320.80 an ounce. Silver lost 7 cents to $16.54 an ounce. Copper lost 1 cent to $3.12 a pound.

CURRENCY: The dollar slid to 106.35 yen from 106.77 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.2336 from $1.2313.

OVERSEAS: The German DAX rose 0.6 percent and the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 eked out a small gain. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.6 percent and the Hang Seng of Hong Kong jumped 1.9 percent. The Kospi in South Korea gained 1 percent.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay