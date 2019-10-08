Expand / Collapse search
Target gives Toys R Us new life online ahead of holiday season

By FOXBusiness
The Toy Insider editor in chief Marissa DiBartolo discusses the hottest toys on the market this holiday season.

Toy Insider's best toys for 2019

The Toy Insider editor in chief Marissa DiBartolo discusses the hottest toys on the market this holiday season.

Once-ubiquitous retailer Toys R Us is getting a new lease on life online thanks to Target, the big box store announced on Tuesday.

"For well over a year, we’ve been ramping up our toy assortment ... all while building out our digital capabilities and fulfillment services. So as Toys R Us planned the relaunch of their shopping experience, they enlisted our help," Target said in a statement.

Target's announcement coincides with the ToysRUs.com relaunch. The site features reviews of sought-after toys that can be purchased via Target.com. Customers who buy through Toys R Us will still get accesss to Target loyalty points and Target RedCard 5% discounts.

Target will also play a part in new "experiential" retail stores that Toys R Us plans to open in Houston and Paramus, New Jersey, this fall.

"See something you’d like to buy that isn’t available onsite? A sales associate will help you complete a sales transaction, and Target.com will fulfill the order," Target said.

The partnership between Target and Toys R Us comes after the toy store shut down all of its U.S. locations in 2018.

