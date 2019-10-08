Target gives Toys R Us new life online ahead of holiday season

Once-ubiquitous retailer Toys R Us is getting a new lease on life online thanks to Target, the big box store announced on Tuesday.

"For well over a year, we’ve been ramping up our toy assortment ... all while building out our digital capabilities and fulfillment services. So as Toys R Us planned the relaunch of their shopping experience, they enlisted our help," Target said in a statement.

Target's announcement coincides with the ToysRUs.com relaunch. The site features reviews of sought-after toys that can be purchased via Target.com. Customers who buy through Toys R Us will still get accesss to Target loyalty points and Target RedCard 5% discounts.

Target will also play a part in new "experiential" retail stores that Toys R Us plans to open in Houston and Paramus, New Jersey, this fall.

"See something you’d like to buy that isn’t available onsite? A sales associate will help you complete a sales transaction, and Target.com will fulfill the order," Target said.

The partnership between Target and Toys R Us comes after the toy store shut down all of its U.S. locations in 2018.

