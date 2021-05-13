Target to still require masks while reviewing new guidelines

Shoppers at Target stores will still be required to follow coronavirus protocols pertaining to wearing masks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The retailer says they "will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing" as they review new CDC guidance, according to WCCO.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, eased mask wearing guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 208.40 +5.59 +2.76%

The CDC is allowing those vaccinated to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.