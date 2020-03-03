Target posts strong online sales, but revenue comes up short
Same-day services accounted for over 80% of digital sales growth
Target reported mixed fourth-quarter results, sending shares lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TGT
|TARGET CORP.
|109.06
|+6.06
|+5.88%
The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer’s fourth-quarter profit rose 4.4 percent from a year ago to $834 million, or $1.63 a share. Adjusted earnings were $1.69, topping the $1.66 average estimate from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Revenue of $23.4 billion, however, trailed projections of $23.5 billion.
Comparable sales, including e-commerce, grew 1.5 percent year-over-year, boosted by same-day services, which accounted for more than 80 percent of the company’s digital sales growth.
"With 11 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, driven by healthy performance in both our stores and digital channels, Target's results demonstrate that we've built a sustainable business model that drives strong top-line growth and consistent bottom-line performance," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.
For the full-year, Target earned $3.28 billion, up 11.7 percent from the prior year, on revenue of $77.13 billion. Comparable sales, including online, were up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
Looking ahead, the company sees first-quarter comparable sales increasing by low single digits and earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 a share.
Full-year comparable sales are expected to rise by low single digits, and the company predicts full-year earnings of $6.70 to $7 a share.
Target shares tumbled 14.9 percent this year through Monday, worse than the S&P 500's 4.4 percent decline.