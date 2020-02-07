Baby carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled over fall hazard
The buckles on the Infantino carriers have the potential to break
About 14,000 baby carriers sold on Amazon and at Target stores nationwide were voluntarily recalled Thursday because they may pose a safety risk to children.
Infantino, the maker of the baby carriers, initiated the recall after discovering the buckles on them have the potential to break, causing a child to fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday in a news release.
The recall involves three kinds of carriers:
- Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier lot code 2018 0619 and 2018 0719
- Flip Front2back: lot code 2018 0719
- Up Close Newborn Carrier: lot code 2018 0719
No other products were included in the recall. The name and lot code of each carrier are sewn into a label inside.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.
To date, no injuries have been reported in relation to the products.
The products were manufactured in China and sold from November 2019 through December 2019 with a price tag between $30 and $50.