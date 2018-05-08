Takeda offers to buy Shire for $62B

article

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical made a formal offer to buy Irish drugmaker Shire for $62 billion in cash and stock.

Takeda raised the amount of cash in the offer to $30.33. The offer represents a more than 64 percent premium to Shire’s March 23rd closing price.

Takeda had until May 8th to make a binding offer, under UK takeover rules.

Shire shareholders will own about half of the combined company if approved by shareholders.

Last month, Shire reported a 6 percent rise in first quarter earnings.