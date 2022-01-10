Expand / Collapse search
Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto, buys Zynga in $12.7 billion deal

Take-Two expects $100 million in annual cost savings

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 10

Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, is buying Zynga, maker of FarmVille and Words With Friends, in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion. 

Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga outstanding stock at closing. 

Take-Two said Monday it anticipates $100 million in annual cost savings. 

Zynga headquarters in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of Take-Two’s fiscal 2023, ending June 30. It still needs approval of both Take-Two and Zynga stockholders. 

Zynga headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Shares of Zynga Inc., based in San Francisco, jumped 52% to $9.14. Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., based in New York City, fell more than 8% to $150.66. 