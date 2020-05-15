Wilbur Ross: Taiwan Semiconductor hopes to bring supply chain to US

Taiwan Semiconductor is working to bring vital suppliers to Arizona, where it's building a plant that will produce computer chips on the “cutting edge of technology.”

Continue Reading Below

The $12 billion factory will employ 1,600 high-tech workers and produce a 5-millimeter chip, smaller and more powerful than the 7-mm chips currently considered state of the art. The smaller the chip, the more powerful it is.

The company “hopes to bring their supply chain with them,“ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

The chipmaker has eight key suppliers, and having them in Arizona will allow for “vertical integration” there, which should “facilitate even more activity,” he added. Intel and ON Semiconductor already operate in the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.