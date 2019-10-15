Taco Bell recalls 2.3 million pounds of beef after metal shaving found in food

Taco Bell has recalled approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef after a customer found a metal shaving in their menu item. Shares of parent-company Yum Brands were lower on the news.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said in a press release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

Taco Bell says it had the product immediately removed from its restaurants and distribution centers upon finding out about the customer’s complaint, and the company contacted the Food & Drug Administration. The recall affects distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

Yum Brand is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 30, with Wall Street analysts surveyed by IBES expecting earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

Shares were up 22 percent this year.