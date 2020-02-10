T-Mobile-Sprint's $26B deal approved by judge, stocks spike

T-Mobile's $26 billion tie-up with Sprint won a blessing from a federal judge Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Both stocks soared at the open Tuesday, with Sprint rallying over 70 percent, after closing lower in Monday's session after investors speculated the deal would face roadblocks from the state attorneys general suing to block the deal on the grounds it would lead to higher costs for consumers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % S SPRINT CORP. 8.30 +3.50 +72.92% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC 94.32 +9.79 +11.58%

FCC APPROVES T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER, REQUIRES BOOST MOBILE DIVESTITURE

The companies, as reported by FOX Business, had remained confident the deal would win the OK on the grounds the case brought by at least 13 state AGs, including New York, was not strong.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last month, FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino asked T-Mobile CEO John Legere, if he had a plan to appeal if the deal was torpedoed.

While he declined to comment directly, he did say, "It's a hypothetical I don’t expect to have to face," he said.

"I feel very confident," he added at the time.

WHEN WILL THE U.S. HAVE 5G?

The combined company will create a stronger competitor against bigger telecoms including AT&T and Verizon. It is also expected to help strengthen America's position in 5G against China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 38.23 -0.10 -0.27% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 58.91 -1.32 -2.20%

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday she is considering appealing the decision.

"From the start, this merger has been about massive corporate profits over all else, and despite the companies’ false claims, this deal will endanger wireless subscribers where it hurts most: their wallets," James said in a statement.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said the merger will "help close the digital divide and secure United States leadership in 5G."

"This is a big win for American consumers," Pai said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Suzanne O'Halloran contributed to this report.