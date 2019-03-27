Swedish officials raid bank offices in money laundering case

Swedish authorities were raiding the headquarters of one of Sweden's largest banks on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether Swedbank was connected to a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltic countries.

Sweden's Economic Crime Authority said chief prosecutor Thomas Langrot is probing whether 15 of Swedbank's largest shareholders illegally received information about the bank's connection to the money laundering scandal before Swedish television reported on the issue for the first time last month.

Broadcaster SVT had reported that Swedbank customers had been able to funnel at least 40 billion kronor ($4.3 billion) between Swedbank and Danske Bank in Estonia.

Estonia has ordered Danske Bank to shut its local subsidiary after the bank admitted massive amounts of money had been laundered.

The Swedbank share dropped nearly 7 percent in midday trading after news of the raid.