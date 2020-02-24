Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether pipeline can cross Appalachian Trail

Pipeline would cross about 700 feet beneath the trail

Associated Press
close
President Trump discusses U.S. energy and windmills while speaking at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. video

Trump celebrates US being energy independent

President Trump discusses U.S. energy and windmills while speaking at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile (975-kilometer) natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the pipeline crossing the storied Appalachian Trail.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

US GAS PRICES HOLD STEADY FOR PAST 2 WEEKS

Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court that threw out a permit for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail, the historic footpath that stretches from Georgia to Maine.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.

In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters hold signs as they turn their backs on a meeting of the Virginia State Air Quality Control Board in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Lawyers for Dominion and U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco argue in legal briefs that the U.S. Forest Service has jurisdiction over land in the George Washington National Forest, where a 0.1-mile segment of the pipeline would cross about 700 feet (215 meters) beneath the Appalachian Trail.

But the Sierra Club and other environmental groups say that because the 2,200-mile (3,540-kilometer) scenic trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, no federal agency can grant a right-of-way for the pipeline. They say only Congress can approve such a crossing.

Dominion is asking the high court to reverse a 2018 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding that the Forest Service did not have the statutory authority to approve the trail crossing.

This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CORONAVIRUS IS A THREAT TO OIL MARKETS

Central to the case is the Mineral Leasing Act, a 1920 federal law that governs rights-of-way through federal land for oil and gas pipelines.

The 4th Circuit said that law allows rights-of-way for pipelines on federal land, except for land in the National Park System. The court found that the trail is considered a unit of the National Park System, so the Forest Service doesn't have the authority to approve a right-of-way.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

But Dominion and the federal government argue that the 1968 National Trails System Act, which designated the Appalachian Trail as a National Scenic Trail, did not transfer lands crossed by the trail to the National Park System. They say the Park Service is charged with overall administration of the trail, while the actual lands crossed by the trail within national forests remain under the jurisdiction of the Forest Service. 