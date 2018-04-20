SunTrust reports data of 1.5M customers possibly stolen by ex-worker

article

SunTrust Banks reported on Friday the potential theft by a former employee of information from some of its contact lists.

Continue Reading Below

The Atlanta-based bank said in a press statement that it’s notifying 1.5 million customers that information including names, addresses, phone numbers and account balances may have been exposed.

The contact lists didn’t include Social Security numbers, account numbers, personal identification numbers (PINs), user IDs, passwords or driver's license information, according to SunTrust.

The company is offering free identity protection to customers who sign up and said it’s coordinating with police.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg STI SUNTRUST BANKS 66.8822 -0.15 -0.22%

"We apologize to clients who may have been affected by this,” Bill Rogers, SunTrust chairman and CEO, said in the press release, adding that the bank has not detected “significant fraudulent activity."

Advertisement

A SunTrust spokeswoman declined to comment further when reached by FOX Business.