Suitors lining up for Campbell’s Soup?

A little over a month after Campbell’s Soup announced that it would undertake a strategic review, a major player is interested in the company.

Kraft Heinz is “very much interested in buying Campbell, according to the New York Post, and Campbell’s will start a sales process soon.

Further, there could be another interested party with deep pockets: General Mills.

As previously reported by FOX Business, when Campbell’s Soup announced that it would undertake a strategic review, its CEO Denise Morrison left the company. Kevin McLoughlin, a board member, is serving as CEO in the interim – and the results of the strategic review are expected in August.

Campbell Soup shares have fallen about 20% this year. The company completed its $6.1 billion buyout of Snyder’s-Lance in March.