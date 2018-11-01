Subaru and Toyota to recall more than 400,000 vehicles

article

Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles globally to repair a faulty engine part that could cause stalling.

The recall involves the Forester sport-utility vehicle and Impreza compact, as well as the BRZ sports car.

Toyota’s 86 sports car, which is made by Subaru, was sold in the U.S. as the Scion FR-S during the period covered by the recall, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

All the cars were made in 2012 and 2013.

Subaru said valve springs in the recalled cars could fracture and cause the engine to stall, risking an accident.

The repairs are likely to be costly with Subaru picking up the tab.

The work could take more than 12 hours.

Toyota said its vehicles account for around 80,000 of the total.

In the U.S., Toyota is recalling around 25,000 Scion FR-S models manufactured between March 2012 and July 2013.

The company said it would contact affected U.S. owners by mail starting in December.

The recalled Subaru vehicles were made between January 2012 and September 2013.

Subaru said 101,000 of the recalled vehicles were sold in Japan.