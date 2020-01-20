Expand / Collapse search
Strollers sold at Amazon, Target recalled due to 'falling hazard'

The stroller’s joints can release and collapse under pressure

Several baby strollers sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled due to a potential fall hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Baby Trend issued a recall Thursday for four models of its Tango Mini Strollers -- about 2,000 units -- because the stroller’s joints can release and collapse under pressure.

Recalled Tango Mini Stroller -- United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If the stroller collapses, it could pose a threat to the child sitting inside, the notice reads.

The company says anyone who purchased one of the strollers should “immediately stop using the recalled strollers” and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

Recalled Tango Mini Stroller -- United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

So far, there have been no injuries reported over the use of the product, according to the notice.

The recalled models include the Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).

The model numbers can be found on a white sticker on one of the stroller’s legs.

Recalled Tango Mini Stroller -- United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

After being manufactured in China, the strollers were sold on Amazon and both in-store and online at Target from October 2019 through November 2019.

The strollers came with a price tag between $100 and $120.

