Search

Strikes grounds hundreds more Scandinavian Airlines flights

FeaturesAssociated Press

article

Scandinavian Airlines says it will cancel another 504 flight departures across the Nordic region on Wednesday, affecting about 47,000 passengers, due to a pilots' strike.

Continue Reading Below

The cancellation comes on top of 546 flights canceled Tuesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

CEO Rickard Gustafson says the pilots' demands "entail significant cost increases for SAS that would threaten the company's long-term competitiveness and consequently, the jobs of all SAS employees."

Gustafson said Tuesday the airline was "prepared ... to find a solution" in the talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. Those talks, he said, are in "a deadlock."