Strawberry farmer says Trump’s additional $13B in relief will keep industry ‘viable’

Trump’s additional $13 billion in coronavirus relief for farmers is keeping the industry alive, Sizemore Farms co-owner John Sizemore told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“This round of relief will be the difference for myself and a lot of other farms of remaining viable,” he said. “We appreciate that the Trump administration recognizes that domestic food production is critical.”

Sizemore said that through the pandemic he’s realized the importance of domestic control of “critical” industries since farmers have had to alter supply systems while managing perishable food items.

“It doesn’t get more important than food,” he commented.

As the presidential election inches closer, Sizemore said farmers are concerned with minimizing waste and reinvigorating the market for domestic products.

“I think as long as we can keep everything viable and working, it will be positive,” he said.