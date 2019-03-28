Stocks up as Treasury yields rise, European shares climb

U.S. stocks rose modestly higher Thursday as European equities climbed and Treasury yields rose from their months-long low.

Reports that the U.S. and China are making progress in trade negotiations also helped lift stocks.

However, investor sentiment was weighed by continued concerns about global growth.

In addition, Wall Street monitored the 10-year Treasury’s yield, which has been falling but was showing strength. Treasury yields move in the opposite direction of Treasury prices.

Thurday's gains in Treasury yields comes after increasing talk about the prospect of a pending recession as the spread between the 3-month and the 10-year Treasury note yields inverted recently – which means the yield on the 10-year fell below the 3-month – for the first time since 2007.

That’s widely seen as a harbinger of recession.

Another negative market signal came from Germany, where the yield on the government’s 10-year bond turned negative.

The market was buoyed by PVH Corp., which owns retail brands Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and IZOD.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PVN n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ACN ACCENTURE PLC 176.76 +10.29 +6.18% NLSN NIELSEN HOLDINGS 24.00 -2.63 -9.88%

Shares of business consulting services company Accenture were also rising strongly.

Nielsen Holdings shares fell on word that Blackstone Group will not proceed with a plan to take the media measurement company private.

In Asia, the Hang Seng closed up 0.16 percent, the Shanghai Composite ended down nearly 1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 1.61 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 0.25 percent and Germany’s increased 0.37 percent.