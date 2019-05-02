Stocks turn lower, led by drops in technology companies

article

Stocks turned broadly lower in afternoon trading Thursday on Wall Street as investors continue digesting a steady stream of corporate earnings that have been mostly mixed.

Technology and communications stocks led the decline. Real estate stocks were among the few gainers as investors sought out safer holdings.

Engineering company Fluor plunged after reporting a huge loss, which weighed on the industrial sector. Online games maker Zynga surged after raising its revenue forecast for the year.

Solid earnings results from several insurance companies helped lift some individual stocks, including MetLife. Qualcomm rose after reporting good earnings results.

Earnings reporting season is more than a third of the way through and the results have been better than investors had expected. Analysts had been predicting a severe profit slump and their worst fears have not materialized.

The broader market has been steadily rising this year. The S&P 500 index is up 16% for the year and has been reaching record highs.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 12:50 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, or 200 points, to 26,224. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

ANALYST'S TAKE: Investors are still digesting comments on Wednesday from head of the Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. He played down the possibility of an interest rate cut this year, but restated the central bank's message that there will likely be no rate hikes this year.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said those comments made it seem like investors had a "less supportive Fed" than they anticipated. He also said a pullback in stocks was likely because they have been gaining so much over the last few weeks.

"We ran up to new highs again and I think the markets are getting a little bit nervous about that," he said.

RECHARGING THE BATTERY: Tesla is trying to raise some cash after taking a heavy loss in the first quarter, and investors seem to approve.

The stock rose 3.7% after the electric car maker said it would seek to raise more than $2 billion in a stock and debt offering. Tesla reported a shrinking balance sheet and falling sales during the first quarter and CEO Elon Musk had suggested it might need to raise more money.

NO SWEAT: Sports apparel company Under Armour gained 3.7% after it reported a first quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street forecasts. The company reported a solid revenue increase fueled by international sales that helped swing it to a profit. It raised its profit forecast for the year.

FLUOR FLOORED: Engineering and construction company Fluor plunged 20% after it issued an earnings forecast that was far below what analysts were expecting. It also reported a huge loss for the quarter, while investors were expecting a profit. They also reported revenue that came in well below forecasts.