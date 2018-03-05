Stocks try to rebound from trade war concerns

Stocks spent the overnight hours in the red, but pared declines, trying to shake-off the effects of President Trump’s plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were little changed and the Nasdaq was up by 0.31%.

Trump’s tweet on Friday saying that “trade wars are good”, sent stocks plunging at one point by 300 points.

By the end of the day, the Dow trimmed losses and the S&P and Nasdaq closed in positive territory.

The Dow fell 70.92 points, or 0.29% to 24,538. The S&P 500 ended up 13.58 points, or 0.51% to 2,691 and the Nasdaq finished higher by 77.31 points, or 1.08% to 7,257.

In Europe, London’s FTSE is showing modest gains of 0.26%. France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were little changed.

”Trump’s threat that he will tax European cars in the event of an EU backlash has heightened the risk to German stocks, with the likes of BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen all losing ground today,” said Joshua Mahony. “With Canada and the EU both warning of retaliatory responses in wake of the US tariffs, there is a real risk that we will see a significant escalation of this issue moving into a tit-for-tat trade war.”

Asian stocks continued their fall to start the week on concerns a trade war would hurt steelmakers, automakers and shipping companies.

Japan’s Nikkei fell for a fourth day to levels not seen since mid-October.

The Nikkei ended 0.7% lower at 21,042, with shares of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal dropping 1.5%.

In Hong Kong, stocks fell on worries a trade war could derail economic progress.

The Hang Seng ended the day down 2.3%, the biggest decline in three weeks. In China, the Shanghai Composite finished the day up 0.09%

On the U.S. economic calendar, investors will start the week on Monday with a report on the services sector. During the week, reports will be issued on international trade and productivity. The focus will then turn to jobs when the February Employment report is issued on Friday.