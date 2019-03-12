Stocks trade mixed as Boeing continues to weigh on the Dow

Stocks were mixed for a second straight day Tuesday as a decline in Boeing shares had an impact on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while consumer prices rose for the first time in four months.

Continue Reading Below

Countries and airlines are suspending use of the plane-maker’s 737 Max jets in droves as the Chicago-based manufacturer struggles to contain the fallout from two fatal crashes involving the recent update to its most popular jetliner.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 380.22 -19.79 -4.95%

Investors also digested the latest inflation data and awaited news of the upcoming in the U.K.'s Parliament on the latest Brexit deal.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it had no immediate plans to ground the aircraft and several U.S. airlines still operate the jet. Still, the number of foreign airlines that have suspended operations of the plane is growing.

Advertisement

In economic news, U.S. consumer prices rose in February, but the pace of the increase was modest, resulting in the smallest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.2 percent, lifted by gains in the costs of food, gasoline and rents. The CPI had been unchanged for three straight months.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25587.09 -63.79 -0.25% SP500 S&P 500 2794.47 +11.17 +0.40% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7590.030134 +31.97 +0.42%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.1 percent, following the Wall Street rally with gains helping by continued optimism about a trade deal between China and the U.S. Hong Kong‘s Hang Seng index was up 1.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day up 1.8 percent to a six-day high.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Europe, London’s FTSE added 0.1 percent, Germany’s slipped 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was up less than 0.1 percent.