Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks trade lower on renewed coronavirus fears

The death toll is now 2,236 since December and total cases to 75,465

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis discusses why investors were spurred to sell stocks over coronavirus fears on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.video

Stocks fall on coronavirus fears, global growth concerns

FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis discusses why investors were spurred to sell stocks over coronavirus fears on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open on Friday after a spike in new coronavirus cases outside of China.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.3 percent.

Markets had been gaining on hopes the outbreak that began in central China might be under control following government controls that shut down much of the world's second-largest economy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sentiment was buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and rate cuts by China and other Asian central banks to blunt the economic impact.

But investors were jarred by South Korea's report of 52 new cases of the coronavirus, raising its total to 156, most of them since Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS MAY SLASH $29 BILLION FROM AIRLINES' REVENUE

China reported 118 deaths and 889 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Thursday.

That raised the death toll to 2,236 since December and total cases to 75,465.

The number of new cases reported each day has been declining but changes in how Chinese authorities count infections have raised doubts about the true trajectory of the epidemic.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite climbed 0.3 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE  fell 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 percent  and France's CAC was down 0.3 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29219.98-128.05-0.44%
SP500S&P 5003373.23-12.92-0.38%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9750.964579-66.21-0.67%

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4 percent on Thursday after being down as much as 1.3 percent at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gold touched its highest price since early 2013, gaining $14.50 to $1.634.30. The 10-year Treasury’s yield sank to 1.49 percent from 1.57 percent late Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.