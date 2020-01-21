Stocks trade lower on concern about China virus

U.S. equity futures are trading lower as Wall Street returns to trading following the Martin Luther King Junior holiday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a lower opening of about 0.4 percent when trading begins.

Asian stock markets tumbled Tuesday as concern about the economic impact of a Chinese disease outbreak rose.

The Chinese government announced there has been a fourth death from coronavirus. The outbreak, centered on the city of Wuhan, has sickened more than 200 people.

Authorities said some infections were transmitted person-to-person, increasing the risk the disease might spread faster during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 2.8 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei retreated 0.9 percent.

The Bank of Japan left its policy rate at -0.1 percent and reaffirmed its commitment to increase holdings of government bonds. Board members raised their projection of economic growth in the year that starts in April to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX waas lower by 0.4 percnt and France's CAC declined 1.1 percent.

The European central bank also is due to make an interest rate decision this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.