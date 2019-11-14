Expand / Collapse search
Stocks trade cautiously lower on trade deal concerns

By FOXBusiness
Hugh Johnson Advisors' CIO Hugh Johnson discusses the improved monetary conditions within the market and economy.video

Today marks 100th record close for S&P under Trump

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open on Thursday when trading begins.

The major futures indexes are indicating a slide of 0.2 percent, after another day of records were set on Wall Street.

Stocks are under pressure amid doubts about the status of a U.S.-Chinese trade deal.

China's Commerce Ministry says cancelling tariffs is an important condition for reaching a trade agreement and that both sides are conducting discussions on a phase one agreement.

Investors were wary after The Wall Street Journal reported Chinese negotiators were reluctant to commit to the size of purchases of U.S. farm goods in an interim agreement aimed at ending a tariff war.

President Donald Trump said last month Beijing would buy up to $50 billion of soybeans and other American farm goods. Chinese officials have never confirmed that.

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he expects the U.S. economy to keep growing at a solid pace but faces risks from slower global growth and trade tension.

The Fed cut short-term rates last month for the third time this year, to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

On Wednesday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,094.04, a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 percent to 27,783.59, also a record. The Nasdaq dropped 0.1 percent to 8,482.10.

China’s government reported Thursday that factory activity and spending weakened more than expected in October.

Growth in industrial production slowed to 4.7 percent from September’s 5.8 percent.

Retail sales growth weakened to a six-month low of 7.2 percent.

Japanese data showed economic growth slowed to 0.1 percent over the previous quarter from the previous quarter’s 0.4 percent.

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2 percent, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.8 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent.

In European trading, London's FTSE is down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX is slipping by 0.2 percent and France's CAC is up by less than 0.1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.