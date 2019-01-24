Stocks trade cautiously after earnings rally

U.S. stocks are trading mixed despite positive earnings from chipmakers and airlines.

Xilinx and Lam Research reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Shares of Xilinx and Lam Research tarded higher.

Texas Instruments fell short in its quarterly revenue estimates, but beat on profit, giving shares a boost.

Airlines are also in focus as American Airlines reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher fares. JetBlue topped profit and revenue estimates and Southwest Airlines earnings topped expectations, but blamed a drop in revenue on the partial government shutdown.

Comments by International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde restrained equities after she reiterated that the major risk facing the global economy was the U.S.-China trade conflict, which could precipitate the slowdown in the growth of the Chinese economy.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 for the week ended Jan. 19, the lowest level since mid-November in 1969.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose the same 0.4 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei was little changed, sliding less than 0.1 percent.

In Europe, the European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as expected, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the eurozone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

Europe's major markets ended the day mixed. London’s FTSE traded down 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.5 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks Wednesday closed mostly higher as strong earnings boosted traders' sentiment, but global growth worries remained a drag on the market.

Shares of tech companies weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, including TE Connectivity, Take-Two Interactive Software and Qualcomm.