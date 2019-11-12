Stocks trade cautiously ahead of Trump trade speech

Stocks traded cautiously higher a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record high.

Continue Reading Below

Investors were awaiting developments on the China-U.S. trade front after President Trump cast doubts over a Chinese official's comments on gradually rolling back tariffs as negotiations progress.

The next hints on the status of talks between Beijing and Washington over their tariff war may come later in the day, when Trump is scheduled to give a speech on trade and economic policy at the Economic Club of New York.

U.S. stocks mostly fell after President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were "incorrect," only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks dropped as soon as trading began Monday, and the S&P 500 lost as much as 0.6 percent from its record level, though indexes pared their losses as the day progressed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27691.49 +10.25 +0.04% SP500 S&P 500 3087.01 -6.07 -0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8464.276795 -11.04 -0.13%

The S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent to 3,087.01 and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier and eked out another record, rising less than 0.1 percent.

A major factor in the advance was Boeing, whose shares soared 4.5% after the aircraft maker said it hopes to resume deliveries of its 737 Max jet next month.

Low interest rates have helped drive the stock market's recent rally. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give testimony to Congress about the economy.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 percent, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite picked up 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong shares bounced back from Monday's sell-off, though protesters again disrupted the morning commute on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The city has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months and tensions escalated Monday as violence grew more extreme.

The Associated Press contribute to this article.