Stocks slide as Dow heads for fifth day of losses
U.S. equity markets were under pressure Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for a fifth day of losses.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33333.54
|-489.91
|-1.45%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4182.17
|-39.69
|-0.94%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14090.226266
|-71.12
|-0.50%
The Dow fell 405 points, or 1.2% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.91% and 0.46%, respectively.
The choppy session comes as the yield on the 10-year note slipped below 1.5% and was contending with its lowest levels since early March.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|617.25
|+0.66
|+0.11%
|SQ
|SQUARE INC COM
|236.56
|+0.52
|+0.22%
Growth stocks including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc., which typically benefit from lower interest rates, were not seeing their usual boost.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|38.56
|-1.27
|-3.19%
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|147.93
|-3.78
|-2.49%
At the same time, bank stocks like Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co were weaker as lower interest rates reduce their net interest margins.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|772.79
|+26.50
|+3.55%
|MU
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|77.47
|-3.17
|-3.93%
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|55.34
|-1.84
|-3.22%
Elsewhere, chipmakers including Nvidia Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Intel Corp. were mixed after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators proposed a 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing. U.S. chip production has fallen sharply in recent years to 12% of global output, down from 37% in 1990.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CAI
|CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
|55.74
|+17.56
|+45.99%
In deals, container leasing and management company CAI International Inc. has agreed to be taken over by Japan’s Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. for $1.1 billion, or $56 per share. The price represents a 47% premium to where shares closed on Thursday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|EBAY
|EBAY, INC.
|63.89
|-1.44
|-2.20%
Online marketplace eBay Inc. and Norway’s Adevinta were granted regulatory approval for the approximately $13 billion deal for the former’s classified ads business. EBay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million Adevinta shares.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ADBE
|ADOBE, INC.
|563.72
|+12.36
|+2.24%
In earnings, Adobe Inc. beat on both the top and bottom line as quarterly profit rose 23% year over year. The software maker forecast earnings for the current quarter that were ahead of expectations.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SWBI
|SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
|22.43
|+2.51
|+12.60%
Gun-maker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported sales soared 67% from a year ago to a record of almost $323 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 60% to 8 cents per share and announced a new $50 million share buyback program.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 26 cents to $70.78 a barrel and gold edged up $1.20 to $1,776 an ounce.
Overseas markets were under pressure.
Britain’s FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 1.66%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.61% and 1.29%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.19% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index outperformed, climbing 0.85%.