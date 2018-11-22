Stocks slip in Europe, Asia as US closed for holiday

Image 1 of 2 ▼ People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Asian markets were mostly lower on Thursday as a mixed bag of data from the United States that could point to softening growth rattled investors. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Global stock markets mostly fell Thursday as concerns about economic growth continued to weigh on sentiment and trading was thinned by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX index was 0.6 percent lower at 11,182 and the CAC 40 in France dipped 0.4 percent to 4,954. Britain's FTSE 100 index lost 0.9 percent to 6,990. U.S. markets are closed for the holiday on Thursday and will be open for a half-day on Friday.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.7 percent higher at 21,646.55 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2 percent to 26,019.41. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.3 percent to 2,069.95. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.2 percent to 2,645.43. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9 percent to 5,691.30. Shares fell in Taiwan and Thailand but rose in Singapore.

BREXIT TALKS: The pound rose sharply after Britain and the European Union reached a deal in principle on future relations. The deal is due to be approved by EU leaders on Sunday but still faces uncertain prospect of passing the British parliament, where many lawmakers are unhappy with the terms. The deal aims to minimize the damage to business from Brexit by agreeing to negotiate a free trade deal.

U.S. DATA: Economic figures have raised further concerns about the impact of the ongoing trade disputes. Durable goods orders in the U.S. fell 4.4 percent last month from September, the largest amount in 15 months, with commercial and military aircraft leading the decline. This could point at adverse effects of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, who have imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods.

GROWTH CONCERNS: "Basically the same issues — higher U.S. rates, trade, tech correction and fears of its morphing into weaker global growth — are continuing to keep investors on edge," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in an interview.

ENERGY: Traders are also keeping an eye on oil prices, which fell sharply this week on the prospect of high supplies from major producers like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 11 cents to $54.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.20 to close at $54.63 in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, gave rose 7 cents to $63.55. It finished 95 cents higher at $63.48 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.94 yen from 113.07 yen late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.1405 from $1.1383 and the pound rose to $1.2866 from $.12776.