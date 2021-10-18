Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high
WTI crude oil hit $83.87 earlier on Monday before pulling back
U.S. stock indexes were mixed Monday as oil prices ticked to seven-year highs and industrial production slowed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.34% and 0.84%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35258.61
|-36.15
|-0.10%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4486.46
|+15.09
|+0.34%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15021.809088
|+124.47
|+0.84%
Industrial production fell 1.3% in September, missing the 0.2% gain that was expected. The August print was revised lower to a 0.1% contraction from a previous reading of 0.4% growth.
Elsewhere, the Chinese economy grew at a 4.9% pace in July through September from a year earlier, down from 7.9% in the previous quarter, as ongoing supply bottlenecks and the Evergrande debt crisis weighed on confidence. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 5.2% growth.
CHINA'S ECONOMY STUMBLES ON POWER CRUNCH, PROPERTY WOES
In stocks, oil companies, including Chevron Corp. and Diamondback Energy Inc., were in focus as West Texas Intermediate crude oil touched a seven-year high of $83.87 before paring its gains and finishing up 16 cents at $82.44 a barrel.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|109.55
|-0.11
|-0.10%
|FANG
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|109.26
|+0.98
|+0.91%
Meanwhile, financials were in focus as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 1.58%, holding near a four-month high.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|166.55
|-0.06
|-0.04%
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|46.28
|-0.09
|-0.19%
|C
|CITIGROUP, INC.
|71.61
|-0.68
|-0.94%
Zillow Group Inc. will put its homebuying program on hold as it works through a backlog of inventory, according to a report from Bloomberg News.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ZG
|ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
|85.46
|-8.84
|-9.37%
Walt Disney Co. was cut to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays, which also lowered its price target to $175 from $210 amid concerns over slowing subscriber growth for its streaming service.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|171.17
|-5.36
|-3.04%
In earnings, Albertsons Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and hiked its quarterly dividend by 20%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ACI
|ALBERTSONS COMPANIES
|29.51
|+0.95
|+3.33%
American Airlines Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc. are among the companies reporting their quarterly results later this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC.
|19.84
|-0.14
|-0.70%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|160.12
|-1.18
|-0.73%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|637.97
|+9.68
|+1.54%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|870.11
|+27.08
|+3.21%
Overseas markets were mostly weaker.
European bourses were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 sliding 0.42%, Germany’s DAX 30 declining 0.72% and France’s CAC 40 falling 0.81%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.12% and 0.15%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.31%.