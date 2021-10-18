Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Monday as oil prices ticked to seven-year highs and industrial production slowed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.34% and 0.84%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35258.61 -36.15 -0.10% SP500 S&P 500 4486.46 +15.09 +0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15021.809088 +124.47 +0.84%

Industrial production fell 1.3% in September, missing the 0.2% gain that was expected. The August print was revised lower to a 0.1% contraction from a previous reading of 0.4% growth.

Elsewhere, the Chinese economy grew at a 4.9% pace in July through September from a year earlier, down from 7.9% in the previous quarter, as ongoing supply bottlenecks and the Evergrande debt crisis weighed on confidence. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 5.2% growth.

CHINA'S ECONOMY STUMBLES ON POWER CRUNCH, PROPERTY WOES

In stocks, oil companies, including Chevron Corp. and Diamondback Energy Inc., were in focus as West Texas Intermediate crude oil touched a seven-year high of $83.87 before paring its gains and finishing up 16 cents at $82.44 a barrel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 109.55 -0.11 -0.10% FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 109.26 +0.98 +0.91%

Meanwhile, financials were in focus as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 1.58%, holding near a four-month high.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 166.55 -0.06 -0.04% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 46.28 -0.09 -0.19% C CITIGROUP, INC. 71.61 -0.68 -0.94%

Zillow Group Inc. will put its homebuying program on hold as it works through a backlog of inventory, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZG ZILLOW GROUP, INC. 85.46 -8.84 -9.37%

Walt Disney Co. was cut to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays, which also lowered its price target to $175 from $210 amid concerns over slowing subscriber growth for its streaming service.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 171.17 -5.36 -3.04%

In earnings, Albertsons Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and hiked its quarterly dividend by 20%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACI ALBERTSONS COMPANIES 29.51 +0.95 +3.33%

American Airlines Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc. are among the companies reporting their quarterly results later this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 19.84 -0.14 -0.70% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 160.12 -1.18 -0.73% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 637.97 +9.68 +1.54% TSLA TESLA, INC. 870.11 +27.08 +3.21%

Overseas markets were mostly weaker.

European bourses were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 sliding 0.42%, Germany’s DAX 30 declining 0.72% and France’s CAC 40 falling 0.81%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.12% and 0.15%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.31%.