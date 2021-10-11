Stocks slide as oil hits 7-year high
West Texas Intermediate crude oil briefly topped $82 a barrel
U.S. stock indexes closed on session lows as oil prices hit a seven-year high and financials weighed on the S&P 500 ahead of key earnings later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points or 0.72%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively. The Dow had gained 205 points at its best levels of the day. Trading was light as the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34496.06
|-250.19
|-0.72%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4361.19
|-30.15
|-0.69%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14486.200385
|-93.34
|-0.64%
In stocks, Diamondback Energy Inc., ExxonMobil Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. were among the energy companies in focus as West Texas Intermediate crude soared $1.17 to $80.52 a barrel. The energy component early on Monday briefly topped $82, hitting a 7-year high.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FANG
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|110.73
|+0.83
|+0.76%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|61.50
|-0.67
|-1.08%
|CTRA
|COTERRA ENERGY, INC.
|21.52
|-0.75
|-3.37%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|107.17
|-0.87
|-0.81%
Elsewhere in the space, Chevron Corp. announced it would target zero net emissions for some upstream gas emissions by 2050. A number of other energy companies have already announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Meanwhile, financials including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. traded lower ahead of earnings due later this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|166.64
|-3.58
|-2.10%
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
|385.24
|-7.57
|-1.93%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & CO.
|47.28
|-0.72
|-1.50%
Southwest Airlines Co. blamed air traffic control problems, bad weather in Florida and staff shortages for more than 1,600 flights being canceled over the weekend.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|51.67
|-2.25
|-4.17%
Merck & Co. said it has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 tablet. If approved, the drug would be the first oral antiviral drug for the disease.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRK
|MERCK & CO., INC.
|79.93
|-0.70
|-0.87%
Honeywell International Inc. raised its business jet delivery forecast for 2022 to 2031 by 1% to 7,400 planes worth $238 billion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HON
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|215.29
|-2.41
|-1.11%
Overseas markets were mixed.
European trading was choppy with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.72% and France’s CAC 40 ticking higher by 0.16% while Germany’s DAX 30 slipped 0.05%.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.01%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.96%.