Stocks slip with AT&T, Discovery deal in focus and Tesla
Tesla has not sold its bitcoins: Musk
U.S. equity markets were lower Monday as traders digested a mega-merger in the media space.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34211.17
|-170.96
|-0.50%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4150.12
|-23.73
|-0.57%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13317.805111
|-112.17
|-0.84%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 63 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.21% and 0.48%, respectively. The early selling comes after the major averages last week posted their largest weekly decline in three months.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DISCA
|DISCOVERY, INC.
|34.89
|-0.76
|-2.13%
|T
|AT&T, INC.
|32.95
|+0.73
|+2.27%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|488.00
|-5.37
|-1.09%
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|170.03
|-3.69
|-2.13%
In stocks, AT&T Inc. has agreed to merge its WarnerMedia division, which includes CNN and HBO, with Discovery Communication Inc., creating a streaming media giant that will compete with Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and Netflix Inc. AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash and debt with its shareholders controlling 71% of the new company. Discovery shareholders will own the remaining 29%.
AT&T, DISCOVERY AGREE TO MERGER OF CNN, OTHER MEDIA ASSETS
In other media news, ViacomCBS Inc. said it will reclaim the $120 million severance package owed to former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|VIAB
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified his company has not sold any bitcoin. Musk, in a weekend tweet, spurred speculation the electric-car maker was exiting its bets on the cryptocurrency.
TESLA HAS NOT SOLD BITCOIN MUSK CLARIFIES
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|576.24
|-13.50
|-2.29%
MicroStrategy Inc. shares were under pressure as bitcoin fell below $45,000 per coin to its lowest level in more than three months. The business intelligence software provider owns about 91,850 bitcoins, accounting for the lion’s share of its cash.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MSTR
|MICROSTRATEGY
|484.09
|-37.22
|-7.14%
Elsewhere, Walmart Inc., Home Depot Inc. and Macy’s Inc. are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results on Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WMT
|WALMART, INC.
|138.96
|-0.53
|-0.38%
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
|317.13
|-6.68
|-2.06%
|M
|MACY'S, INC.
|19.02
|+0.94
|+5.20%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 5 cents to $65.32 per barrel and gold jumped $11.10 to $1,849.20 per barrel.
COLONIAL PIPELINE FIASCO FORESHADOWS IMPACT OF BIDEN ENERGY POLICY
Overseas markets were mixed.
European bourses were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 declining 0.71%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.41% and Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.31%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.92% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.59% and 0.78%, respectively.